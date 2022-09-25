Reviewing Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) & Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp $70.08 million 2.35 $16.03 million $2.36 9.89 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $354.97 million 5.44 $124.40 million $1.88 16.72

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp. Penns Woods Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp 23.96% 9.90% 0.87% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 29.70% 9.80% 1.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Penns Woods Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 2 2 0 2.50

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.68%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats Penns Woods Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as construction and residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, the company engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. It operates through a network of twenty-seven offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, Blair, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal or family purposes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 54 branch and commercial lending offices. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

