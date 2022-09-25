Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) vs. APA (NASDAQ:APA) Head to Head Contrast

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

APA has a beta of 3.81, suggesting that its share price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares APA and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 32.57% 622.55% 17.83% Riley Exploration Permian 26.17% 33.84% 18.96%

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

APA pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. APA pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riley Exploration Permian pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. APA has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares APA and Riley Exploration Permian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $7.99 billion 1.34 $973.00 million $8.89 3.70 Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 2.26 -$65.67 million $3.48 4.93

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Riley Exploration Permian. APA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riley Exploration Permian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for APA and Riley Exploration Permian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 2 12 1 2.93 Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00

APA presently has a consensus price target of $52.94, suggesting a potential upside of 61.05%. Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.21%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than APA.

Summary

APA beats Riley Exploration Permian on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 31,352 net acres and a total of 77 net producing wells. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

