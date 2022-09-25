Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $17.88 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $195.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.