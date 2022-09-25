Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $17.88 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $195.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
