Rodgers & Associates LTD Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,217,856 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $196,373,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,790,000 after acquiring an additional 606,281 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,150,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 192,447 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.19 on Friday, reaching $205.83. 853,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,356. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

