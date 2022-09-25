Rodgers & Associates LTD Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 161.0% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,838 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWY traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.94. 327,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,745. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.23. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

