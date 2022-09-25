Rodgers & Associates LTD Purchases 14,389 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.4% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,245,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,125,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,294,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 144,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,757,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,917. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $38.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

