Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 1,090 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,998. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.84.

