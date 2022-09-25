Rodgers & Associates LTD Trims Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,019.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.83. 29,165,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,371,445. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33.

