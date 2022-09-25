Rodgers & Associates LTD Trims Stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 1.68% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $437,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CZA traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average of $89.39.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.