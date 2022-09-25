ROOBEE Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $675,858.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00091774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00075454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00031305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00019429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.