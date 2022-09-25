Sabal Trust CO Buys 200 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE RTX opened at $82.03 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

