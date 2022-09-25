Sabal Trust CO Has $2.12 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,200,000 after buying an additional 1,058,862 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
IJR opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $87.61 and a 1-year high of $121.45.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
