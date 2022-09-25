Sabal Trust CO Has $871,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $217.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

