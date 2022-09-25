Sabal Trust CO Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 534,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $56.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

