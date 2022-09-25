Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,255,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $110,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,918,381.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,255,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,246 shares of company stock valued at $12,337,917 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $147.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $147.01 billion, a PE ratio of 272.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.79 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.