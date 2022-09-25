Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 176,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,741,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $110,101.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at $165,918,381.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,246 shares of company stock worth $12,337,917. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $147.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.79 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

