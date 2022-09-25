Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

SCHD stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,571,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,716. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

