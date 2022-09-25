Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $842.42

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 842.42 ($10.18) and traded as low as GBX 778.20 ($9.40). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 791.20 ($9.56), with a volume of 2,388,672 shares changing hands.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £11.34 billion and a PE ratio of -4.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 842.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 845.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.45.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.