Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €72.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($73.47) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on G24. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Scout24 Stock Down 2.4 %

Scout24 stock opened at €55.30 ($56.43) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.73. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a fifty-two week high of €66.16 ($67.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

