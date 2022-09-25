Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) PT Raised to €72.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($71.43) to €72.00 ($73.47) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SCOTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised Scout24 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Scout24 from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Scout24 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Scout24 from €76.00 ($77.55) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Scout24 Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

