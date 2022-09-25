SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.51

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and traded as low as $5.69. SeaSpine shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 122,656 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $215.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaSpine

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $56.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaSpine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth $6,427,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,190,000 after buying an additional 499,750 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 159,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 94,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth about $523,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.