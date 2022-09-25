SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.70–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.32 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.22–$0.20 EPS.

SecureWorks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $8.10 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at SecureWorks

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $67,230.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 365,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,669.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 50,170 shares of company stock worth $557,342. Corporate insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SecureWorks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.