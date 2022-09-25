Seedify.fund Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.74 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $230.72 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00012137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070640 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10799164 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Seedify.fund’s official website is seedify.fund. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seedify.fund is a seed fund & decentralized incubator, empowering the next innovations of the blockchain ecosystem, through community-driven governance, feedback, and involvement mechanisms.Any entrepreneur/innovator can submit their projects to Seedify.fund DAO project proposals, get voted by the community, and get their seed fund as well as enter our incubation program.At Seedify.fund, stakers and our community members who involve in the success of the projects that get their seed fund and incubated through community votings, receive reward tokens from selected projects, creating a DeFi seed fund mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

