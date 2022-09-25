SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target Cut to GBX 985

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 985 ($11.90) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,304.78 ($15.77).

Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 768.80 ($9.29) on Friday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 751.80 ($9.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,508 ($18.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 987.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,109.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 226.78.

In related news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 22,271 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 892 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £198,657.32 ($240,040.26).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

