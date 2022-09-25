SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.13) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ SLS opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

