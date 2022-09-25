Shabu Shabu Finance Price Reaches $0.0458 on Major Exchanges (KOBE)

Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. Shabu Shabu Finance has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $18,523.00 worth of Shabu Shabu Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shabu Shabu Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shabu Shabu Finance has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shabu Shabu Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011041 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10725519 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Shabu Shabu Finance Profile

Shabu Shabu Finance’s genesis date was October 18th, 2020. Shabu Shabu Finance’s total supply is 53,999,527 coins and its circulating supply is 40,506,227 coins. Shabu Shabu Finance’s official Twitter account is @shabufinance.

Shabu Shabu Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobe is a yield farming token designed to provide a fair distribution of all of its tokens. Its yield farming has concluded and the Circulating Supply, Total Supply as well as Max Supply is 54,000,000 KOBE. All token have been minted and distributed to community members that participated in the yield farming. Products on the roadmap include Governance, Dex, Lending & Borrowing Platform in 2021. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shabu Shabu Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shabu Shabu Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shabu Shabu Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shabu Shabu Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shabu Shabu Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.