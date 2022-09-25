Shadows (DOWS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $28,781.00

Shadows (DOWS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $514,475.00 and $28,781.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 42,700,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shadows’ official website is shadows.link.

Shadows Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

