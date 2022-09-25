SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $68,414.72 and $15.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2).”

