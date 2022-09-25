Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,868.20 ($34.66).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Frontier Developments Stock Down 1.4 %

LON:FDEV opened at GBX 1,286 ($15.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,459.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,356.12. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 1,066 ($12.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,702.02 ($32.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £506.98 million and a P/E ratio of 3,674.29.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.