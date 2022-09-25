Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives $21.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMEGF. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Siemens Energy to €17.00 ($17.35) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($30.61) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Siemens Energy from €27.00 ($27.55) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Siemens Energy Stock Down 7.8 %

OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $11.06 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.