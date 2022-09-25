SingularityDAO (SDAO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.18 Million

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001786 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $33.87 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO’s genesis date was May 7th, 2021. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. SingularityDAO’s official website is www.singularitydao.ai. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityDAO is a decentralised, blockchain-based organisation with the main goal of governing DynaSets, diversified baskets of cryptocurrency assets dynamically managed by AI. Voting power in SingularityDAO is granted by the SingularityDAO token (SDAO). SingularityDAO brings the sophisticated risk-management strategies of AI-managed funds to DeFi, using SingularityNET’s superior AI technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

