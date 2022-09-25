Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Solo Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter worth about $88,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 22.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,869 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $389.87 million and a P/E ratio of -82.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

