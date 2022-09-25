Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE) Declares $0.04 Final Dividend

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other Southern Cross Electrical Engineering news, insider Graeme Dunn 358,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia. It offers electrical and instrumentation (E&I) construction services, which include installation and commissioning of greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

