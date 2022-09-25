S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Raised by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.7% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 13.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its position in S&P Global by 5.4% during the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.86. 2,445,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,099. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.20 and a 200-day moving average of $363.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

