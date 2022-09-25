Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SDE. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Spartan Delta Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$10.18 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$4.98 and a 12-month high of C$16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 3.58.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

