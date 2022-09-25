SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Connective Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 3.4% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,052,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,950,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.7 %

GLD traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $153.01. 9,597,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,722,487. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $152.64 and a one year high of $193.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.