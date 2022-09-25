SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 602.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838,897 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $36,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 457,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 254,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 123,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 113,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 45,455 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $35.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

