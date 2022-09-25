SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Position Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,292,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,960 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $93,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,147. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $67.64 and a one year high of $91.11.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

