SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000.

NYSEARCA EWX opened at $47.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

