Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.58 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.02–$0.01 EPS.
NYSE CXM opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. Sprinklr has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.63.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,120. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $11,368,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sprinklr by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 279,675 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
