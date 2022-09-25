Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.58 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.02–$0.01 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE CXM opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. Sprinklr has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.13.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,120. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $11,368,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sprinklr by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 279,675 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.