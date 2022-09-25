SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives $2,150.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

SSE Stock Performance

SSEZY opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. SSE has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

SSE Increases Dividend

About SSE

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.7153 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

