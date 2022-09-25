Stably USD (USDS) Trading 0% Lower This Week

Stably USD (USDS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $462,833.74 and approximately $11,166.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,907.84 or 1.00002166 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00058712 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011753 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005786 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00066526 BTC.

About Stably USD

USDS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog.

Stably USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

