StaFi Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $35.97 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. StaFi has a total market cap of $35.97 million and approximately $988,151.00 worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00093396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00072764 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00031751 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00019711 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000286 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 109,816,870 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.