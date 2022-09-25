Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.17 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

