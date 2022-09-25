Startek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Startek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Shares of SRT stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.38. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
