Startek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Startek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Startek Price Performance

Shares of SRT stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.38. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

Startek Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Startek during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Startek by 359.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Startek during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Startek during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Startek by 26.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Further Reading

