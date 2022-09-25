Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SFIX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.45.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $461.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53.

In related news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

