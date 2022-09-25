StockNews.com Upgrades Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CPF opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

