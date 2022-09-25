StockNews.com Upgrades First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INBK. TheStreet raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

INBK opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $53.56.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.