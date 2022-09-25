StockNews.com Upgrades First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.51.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 86,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

