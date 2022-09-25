Super Zero Protocol Hits Market Cap of $27.17 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0736 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.17 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 617,428,257 coins and its circulating supply is 369,094,819 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

